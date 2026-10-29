Patrick Stewart, July 13, 1940 - October 28, 2026

An extraordinary actor, a remarkable voice, and a very personal goodbye

Today I am deeply saddened by the loss of my favorite actor, Sir Patrick Stewart.

Anyone who knows me well understands that I have been a devoted fan of Star Trek, particularly The Next Generation, and indeed the entire franchise. Over the years, I have felt a genuine sense of loss as members of the original Star Trek family have passed away. These actors were more than familiar faces on a television screen. They helped bring to life an extraordinary vision of humanity, one that imagined a future in which intelligence, curiosity, compassion, and moral courage might prevail.

For me, Patrick Stewart embodied that vision.

Of course, his magnificent career extended far beyond the bridge of the Starship Enterprise. He was a distinguished Shakespearean actor whose commanding presence, extraordinary voice, and emotional intelligence illuminated the stage. His performances in the X-Men films introduced his talents to yet another generation.

My own connection to Patrick, although we never actually met, was enriched by two remarkable friendships.

One was with scientist and inventor Gene Dolgoff, whose work on holographic technology was connected to Gene Roddenberry’s vision of the Holodeck. The other was my close friendship with Kristin Linklater, the internationally renowned voice teacher whose work influenced generations of great actors, including Patrick Stewart.

Kristin and I shared a deep appreciation, even a kind of love, for Patrick and his extraordinary gifts.

One evening, we went together to the Brooklyn Academy of Music to see him perform in a strikingly modern interpretation of Macbeth. Watching Patrick command the stage was a reminder that great acting is not simply the delivery of words. It is the ability to make us experience the full complexity of being human.

A few years earlier, on a bitterly cold Manhattan evening, I had taken myself to Broadway to see his remarkable one-man performance of A Christmas Carol. It was an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Afterward, I stood outside the stage door among a crowd of admirers. Patrick emerged and began graciously signing autographs. I knew I probably wouldn’t have the opportunity to speak with him, but I was determined to make some small connection.

So I summoned my strongest, clearest, most resonant voice and called out:

“Patrick!”

He looked up, caught my eye, smiled, and returned to signing autographs.

That was it, just a moment.

But what a thrilling moment it was for me!

I never had the privilege of meeting the man whose work had given me so much pleasure, inspiration, and admiration. Yet that fleeting exchange remains a cherished memory.

There is something profoundly generous about the people who dedicate their lives to acting. At their best, they enlarge our understanding of ourselves and one another. They transport us across centuries, into imagined futures, and into the deepest recesses of the human heart.

Patrick Stewart did all of that with intelligence, dignity, humor, and a voice that could make even the simplest sentence resonate with meaning.

And so, to Patrick, and to all those wonderful artists who give so much of themselves to their craft, I offer the simplest and most heartfelt words I know:

Thank you.

I will continue to watch, admire, and celebrate the extraordinary body of work Patrick Stewart leaves behind.

And somewhere in my imagination, he will always be standing on the bridge of the Enterprise, reminding us of what humanity might yet become.

Farewell, Patrick Stewart. My Captain Picard.

Make it so.