The Human by Phyllis Haynes

The Human by Phyllis Haynes

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Steve Brant's avatar
Steve Brant
2h

Thank you for sharing how much Patrick Stewart meant to you, including your friendships with that scientist and voice teacher.

By the way, I saw him perform his one-man show version of A Christmas Carol on Broadway too! It was a chilly December evening, and I waited by the stage door just like you did. Would be funny if we were at the same performance!

Also, here's a tribute video recently posted that shows his Captain Picard under many different situations. I hope you enjoy it...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKcH-ZR7Fao

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