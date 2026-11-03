I have written before about the fact that winds fly across the ocean from Africa. They carry dust from the Sahara across the Atlantic, sometimes traveling thousands of miles before depositing their particles on the shores of the Americas.

Nature pays little attention to the borders we humans have drawn on maps.

So why do so many Westerners believe that a crisis in Africa will never affect them?

The question becomes particularly urgent as another devastating Ebola outbreak unfolds in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to figures released by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on November 2, 2026, the current outbreak has claimed 5,376 lives, with 10,444 confirmed cases reported. The overwhelming majority of deaths have occurred in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Let those numbers settle for a moment.

More than five thousand people dead. Thousands of families shattered. Children without parents. Parents without children. Communities living with fear, grief, and the uncertainty of who might become ill next.

And yet, for many Americans and Europeans, the crisis remains little more than a distant headline, if it becomes a headline at all.

Why?

Perhaps we have convinced ourselves that geography offers protection. Africa is far away. There is an ocean between us. We have modern hospitals, sophisticated laboratories, advanced medical technology, and public health institutions designed to protect us. Much of that is true.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risk of Ebola spreading in the United States very low. Ebola is not transmitted through ordinary shared air like influenza or measles. It spreads primarily through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people or contaminated materials.

The Saharan winds that cross the Atlantic are not carrying Ebola to our shores.

But I think about the people who cross oceans every day.

International travel connects cities and continents with extraordinary efficiency. A person can leave an African airport and arrive in Europe or North America within hours, well before the symptoms of an infection become apparent.

Indeed, the current outbreak has already produced cases beyond the Democratic Republic of the Congo, including in Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria, and France.

The danger is not that Ebola will inevitably become a worldwide epidemic. There is no scientific justification for making that prediction.

The danger is assuming that because a catastrophe begins somewhere else, it belongs exclusively to the people who live there.

Psychologists have a name for our tendency to believe that misfortune is more likely to happen to someone else: optimism bias.

We see the images of overcrowded hospitals, exhausted healthcare workers, and grieving families, and somewhere in our minds we create a reassuring distinction.

That is happening to them. Not to us.

We do something similar with war, famine, environmental disasters, and political upheaval. We place suffering in geographical compartments, as though the human experience could be divided into separate, sealed rooms.

But our world is no longer organized that way, if it ever was.

The COVID-19 pandemic should have taught us something about the limitations of our assumptions. Wealth, technology, and national confidence did not prevent widespread suffering.

And yet, how quickly we return to the comforting belief that our own circumstances make us fundamentally different from those who are suffering elsewhere.

There is another dimension to this question, one that deserves uncomfortable examination. A sad memory for me is one that I write about reluctantly but actually happened to me on my old talk show: Straight Talk. We had a high-level guest on the show describing the commitment to expanding newspaper coverage and distribution throughout Africa. A key person involved with the program said:

“What does it matter since most Africans can’t read?”

The program recorded in the early 80s never aired because of this outrageous remark. The African representative handled it diplomatically and corrected the ignorant remark. I deliberately left the name out of who said it because the person is deceased. That person, like so many, had been exposed to all the incomplete images of Africa that generations of Western audiences have received, dominated by poverty, disease, political instability, and humanitarian emergencies.

Certainly problems exist. But Africa is a vast and extraordinarily diverse continent, home to major scientific institutions, universities, sophisticated cities, medical researchers, and generations of public health professionals.

African doctors, nurses, epidemiologists, and community health workers are leading much of the response to Ebola. Their courage and expertise deserve far more attention than they receive.

Yet too often the Western narrative reduces Africa to a place where terrible things happen, and outsiders arrive to help.

Such reporting can reinforce the assumption that suffering is somehow a permanent feature of African life.

When an epidemic kills thousands, the response becomes almost predictable: How tragic. How terrible. How unfortunate.

And then we turn the page.

I wonder whether we would turn that page quite so easily if five thousand people had died in London, Paris, or New York.

Having spent much of my professional life in journalism, I have long been concerned about the absence of context in the way we report events.

We count casualties. We report the latest developments. We interview officials and present statistics. But do we give audiences the information necessary to understand what those statistics actually mean?

When Ebola is reported primarily as a possible threat to Western populations, we risk communicating a disturbing message: the suffering of Africans becomes truly important only when the disease threatens to cross into our world.

One imported case in a Western capital can generate more attention than hundreds of deaths in an African province.

There are legitimate reasons for reporting local risks. People need accurate information about their own safety. Journalism has another responsibility. It must help us understand the lives of people whose circumstances differ from our own.

Five thousand deaths are not simply a public health statistic. They represent thousands of individual human stories, each with relationships, ambitions, memories, and people who will never stop mourning.

If we cannot make those lives visible, perhaps we should question what our reporting is accomplishing.

Can Ebola Be Stopped?

The answer is yes. Previous Ebola outbreaks have been contained.

But this outbreak presents particular difficulties.

It involves the Bundibugyo virus, for which there is currently no approved specific vaccine or treatment. Vaccines and antibody therapies developed for other Ebola viruses cannot simply be assumed to work against it.

The outbreak is also occurring in regions where armed conflict, displacement, inadequate medical infrastructure, and mistrust complicate the efforts of healthcare workers.

The World Health Organization and Africa CDC are coordinating surveillance, testing, treatment, community engagement, and international assistance.

What is required is not simply medical technology. It is political commitment, sustained funding, public trust, and a willingness to recognize that preventing suffering elsewhere is part of our collective responsibility.

Perhaps I have approached this subject from the wrong direction.

I began by asking whether thousands of Ebola deaths in Africa pose a danger to the rest of the world.

That is a reasonable question, and science should provide the answer.

But there is another question that troubles me more.

Why must a catastrophe threaten us personally before we consider it worthy of our sustained attention?

We live in an interconnected world. Winds cross oceans. People cross borders. Diseases, environmental changes, economic disruptions, and political conflicts rarely remain confined to the places where they begin.

But even if Ebola never reaches another Western community, even if our hospitals and public health systems protect us completely, does that make five thousand deaths any less consequential?

I do not believe compassion should depend upon proximity.

Nor should our sense of responsibility begin and end at the borders of our own country.

The greatest danger may not be the possibility that Ebola will reach our shores.

It may be our willingness to look away because we believe it won’t.

Author’s note: I woke up this morning wondering about the potential spread of Ebola. I started my question with ChatGPT. I also asked for sources and references. I invite you to follow the CDC and Associated Press

One-third of people who have died did not get to receive any care

Since May, the disease has spread to 67 out of the country’s 178 health zones in eight of 26 provinces. Fifty of the affected 67 health zones have active cases.

The virus has been concentrated in the eastern region of Congo, especially in Ituri and North Kivu, which have emerged as the epicenters with 9,782 total confirmed cases and 4,792 total deaths. AP 11/3/26