Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published What caused the id’s craze and tribulations?

The ills and wills of dysfunction,

the yin and yang out of proportion,

the restless appetite of self

seeking recognition

in the mirrors of illusion.

And one declares,

“It’s recognition!”

Recognition of what?

The face behind the mask?

The hunger beneath the smile?

Or merely the comforting reflection

of what we wish to believe?

Needless consumption

of decorative spam pretending truth,

a banquet of manufactured certainty

served to those

who have forgotten how to question.

Puppetry flourishes,

mimicking reality,

its strings concealed

by the cleverness of the performance.

And the audience applauds,

not knowing whether the hands that clap

belong to the living

or to another invention

of the invisible puppeteer.

Agree to what, then?

Are we supposed to be

the harbingers of truth?

Its guardians?

Its messengers?

Or merely its temporary custodians,

each holding a fragment

of an immeasurable whole?

Truth can be shared.

Truth can be declared.

But can it be owned?

And what of the visceral urgency

of desire,

that ancient stirring

beneath the civilized skin?

Shall we purge it,

discipline it,

dress it in the garments of propriety,

until the wildness of being

is rendered harmless?

Yet who determines

the longing deemed noble,

the appetite condemned as shameful,

the passion silenced

in the name of that precious thing

called freedom.