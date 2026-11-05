What caused the id’s craze and tribulations?
The ills and wills of dysfunction,
the yin and yang out of proportion,
the restless appetite of self
seeking recognition
in the mirrors of illusion.
And one declares,
“It’s recognition!”
Recognition of what?
The face behind the mask?
The hunger beneath the smile?
Or merely the comforting reflection
of what we wish to believe?
Needless consumption
of decorative spam pretending truth,
a banquet of manufactured certainty
served to those
who have forgotten how to question.
Puppetry flourishes,
mimicking reality,
its strings concealed
by the cleverness of the performance.
And the audience applauds,
not knowing whether the hands that clap
belong to the living
or to another invention
of the invisible puppeteer.
Agree to what, then?
Are we supposed to be
the harbingers of truth?
Its guardians?
Its messengers?
Or merely its temporary custodians,
each holding a fragment
of an immeasurable whole?
Truth can be shared.
Truth can be declared.
But can it be owned?
And what of the visceral urgency
of desire,
that ancient stirring
beneath the civilized skin?
Shall we purge it,
discipline it,
dress it in the garments of propriety,
until the wildness of being
is rendered harmless?
Yet who determines
the longing deemed noble,
the appetite condemned as shameful,
the passion silenced
in the name of that precious thing
called freedom.
Lovely poetry