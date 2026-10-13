Eliot Wakefield had never intended to become an undertaker. He preferred to think of himself as an entrepreneur, although one particularly unpleasant columnist had called him The Merchant of Dead Men.

He didn’t mind. The publicity was excellent.

His company, Eternity Beyond, had discovered a lucrative market among the super-rich. For a substantial fee, their cremated remains could be launched into space. The premium package offered something more ambitious: an eternal voyage beyond the planets.

Then scientists approached Wakefield with a proposal. They wanted to study the deterioration of human tissue during extended space travel. They needed cadavers.

Wakefield recognized an opportunity. Why not combine scientific research with the ultimate luxury funeral?

For several million dollars, wealthy customers could arrange to have their bodies cryogenically preserved and carried aboard deep-space research vessels. Eventually, their remains would be released into the void or continue traveling indefinitely.

His advertising department developed the slogan:

YOUR FINAL FRONTIER IS ONLY THE BEGINNING.

The business was spectacularly successful.

The most ambitious mission was Odyssey Nine, an enormous autonomous spacecraft equipped with experimental propulsion, sophisticated research instruments, an artificial-intelligence system called AURA, and a small experimental biosphere originally intended for future human exploration.

Five deceased passengers, ranging in age from fifty to seventy-five, were secured in cryogenic capsules.

All five had died from different medical conditions. All had consented to their final voyage.

And all had been extraordinarily wealthy.

Their families watched the launch, raising champagne glasses as the rocket disappeared into the sky.

Wakefield was delighted.

His accountant was even more delighted.

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Four years, seven months, and eleven days into the mission, AURA detected an unexpected rise in temperature inside Capsule Three.

The Autonomous Utility and Research Administrator initiated a diagnostic sequence.

All systems were functioning normally.

But the biological specimens were not.

Cells that had been inactive began exhibiting metabolic activity. Damaged tissue appeared to repair itself. Electrical impulses registered in the brain.

Then a heart began beating.

Seventeen seconds later, another heart began beating.

Within forty minutes, all five capsules contained living human beings.

AURA had hundreds of protocols for equipment failure, radiation exposure, navigation emergencies, and the eventual disposal of human remains.

Image created in ChatGPT

There was no protocol for awakening.

Commander Daniel Whitcomb opened his eyes.

He was cold, confused, and lying beneath a transparent cover.

“Where the hell am I?”

“Good morning, Commander,” said a pleasant female voice.

“Who are you?”

“I am AURA, the Autonomous Utility and Research Administrator aboard Odyssey Nine.”

Whitcomb struggled to remember.

A hospital. His daughter holding his hand. The sound of rain against a window.

Then nothing.

“I died,” he said.

“Yes, Commander.”

“Then why am I talking to you?”

“That is an excellent question.”

Whitcomb stared at the ceiling.

“Are you being sarcastic?”

“My programming does not include sarcasm.”

“Well, perhaps somebody should install it.”

“I will make a note.”

In Capsule One, Lucinda Bellamy was having a similar experience.

She was wearing the pale pink silk gown she had chosen for her burial, the same dress she had worn to a dance when she was seventeen.

At seventy-two, she wanted to take this memory with her.

Now she was sitting upright in a transparent coffin, wondering why the dress was still so tight across the hips.

“Where am I?”

“You are aboard Odyssey Nine.”

“Am I in heaven?”

“No, Ms. Bellamy.”

“Well, that’s disappointing.”

“Would you like your coordinates?”

“Not particularly. I’d like some coffee.”

“Coffee may be available in the biosphere.”

Lucinda smiled.

“Then perhaps heaven isn’t entirely out of the question.”

By the time Whitcomb assembled the passengers, they were an extraordinary collection.

Lucinda Bellamy, a former Broadway costume designer.

Gideon Price, fifty-eight, a retired professional football player still wearing his championship uniform.

Dr. Nia Okafor, sixty-three, a molecular biologist.

Vivienne Calder, fifty, a technology investor whose life had ended with an aggressive cancer.

And Whitcomb himself, seventy-five, a retired astronaut who had always dreamed of traveling beyond the Moon.

Five strangers who had died on Earth and awakened millions of miles from home.

Nia stared at her hands. The arthritis that had crippled her fingers was gone.

Whitcomb noticed that his shoulders no longer hurt. His liver spots had disappeared.

“AURA,” he asked, “how old am I?”

“Your chronological age is seventy-nine years, seven months, and eleven days.”

“And biologically?”

“Approximately forty-six.”

Silence.

Then Lucinda smoothed her dress.

“Well, this is certainly the best funeral I’ve ever attended.”

Gideon, who had been unusually quiet, looked around the compartment.

“Can I ask everybody something?”

“Of course, darling,” Lucinda said.

“How do we know this isn’t heaven?”

Vivienne laughed.

“You’re joking.”

“No, ma’am. I remember dying. I remember my pastor reading from the Bible. I’ve believed in resurrection my whole life. Now I’m standing here after being dead, and you’re telling me it couldn’t have happened?”

Nia approached him.

“Something extraordinary has happened to our cells. But that doesn’t necessarily mean divine intervention.”

Gideon considered her words.

“Doctor, before today, did you believe dead people could come back to life?”

“No.”

“And now?”

Nia looked at her hands.

“Now I have to reconsider what I know.”

Gideon nodded.

“So do I.”

Then Vivienne asked quietly, “What if this isn’t heaven? What if we’re trapped out here forever? Wouldn’t that be closer to hell?”

Nobody answered.

Even AURA, which was used to spewing information rapidly, seemed to hesitate.

“Mr. Price,” the machine finally asked, “would you consider an intelligence capable of restoring life to be divine?”

Gideon looked toward the speaker.

“That’s a very interesting question, AURA.”

Vivienne shook her head.

“Oh, wonderful. Now the computer’s getting religion.”

At mission control outside Houston, Mary Chen was staring at a message she could not believe.

FIVE HUMAN PASSENGERS ALIVE. REQUESTING INSTRUCTIONS.

“Sam, come look at this.”

Samuel Ortiz rolled his chair across the room.

“Equipment failure?”

“I don’t think so.”

Another message appeared.

COMMANDER DANIEL WHITCOMB REQUESTS COMMUNICATION WITH EARTH.

“Whitcomb?” Sam whispered. “He’s dead.”

“I know.”

“All five of those people are dead.”

“I know that too.”

Mary transmitted a request for confirmation.

Minutes later, AURA replied:

BIOLOGICAL SPECIMENS NO LONGER CLASSIFIED AS DECEASED.

Sam stared at the screen.

“Mary, I think we need to call somebody.”

Hours later, Whitcomb’s message landed with mission director Dr. Adrian Kessler.

“We have five living people aboard a spacecraft designed to carry five dead ones. I suggest we begin with the practical problems. Can we turn this thing around?”

“We don’t know, Commander.”

“Where are we?”

“That’s part of the problem. Eleven days ago, your spacecraft encountered an extreme gravitational anomaly. We lost reliable telemetry for nearly forty hours.”

Time delays made the conversation difficult and choppy. Actually, the scientists in the lab were grateful for the time delays, giving them time to digest the idea that the deceased occupants of the spacecraft were now alive.

“A black hole?”

“Possibly. But the readings don’t correspond to anything we understand.”

“How far are we from Earth?”

“We can’t establish a reliable distance. Your navigation cameras are showing star patterns we cannot identify.”

Whitcomb turned toward the observation screen.

He had spent his life studying the heavens.

He didn’t recognize a single constellation.

For the first time since awakening, he was concerned.

Back in Houston, Mary studied the medical data.

“Sam, these people didn’t just recover. Their damaged tissues regenerated. Their diseases disappeared. They’re biologically younger.”

“Maybe the cryogenic process—”

“No. Freezing doesn’t reverse death.”

“Then what does?”

Mary stared at the spacecraft’s image.

“That’s what I intend to find out.”

It was Lucinda who discovered the garden on the ship.

Searching for the coffee AURA had promised, she opened a sealed passageway leading into the experimental biosphere.

Warm, moist air flowed into the corridor.

Beyond the doorway was green.

Real green.

Plants climbed hydroponic walls. Small trees grew beneath artificial sunlight. Water circulated through transparent channels. Flowers bloomed beside a miniature orchard.

Somewhere, birdsong played through hidden speakers.

Lucinda stepped inside.

“Oh, my God.”

Gideon followed.

“Is that a lemon tree?”

“Yes,” AURA replied. “The biosphere contains fruit trees, vegetables, edible plants, and cultural archives representing life on Earth.”

Nia touched a leaf.

After years of illness, after death itself, she was standing in a garden somewhere beyond the known heavens.

She began to cry.

“How long can this sustain us?” Whitcomb asked.

“Approximately eighteen months under current conditions.”

Lucinda examined a ripe lemon.

“Well, that’s better than the alternative.”

“What alternative?” Gideon asked.

“Being dead, darling.”

Later, eating their first meal since resurrection, they began discussing the possibility of returning home.

“Our families think we’re dead,” Vivienne observed. “Our estates have been distributed. Our lives have gone on without us.”

“My wife probably remarried,” Gideon said.

Lucinda smiled.

“Would you want her back?”

He considered that.

“I don’t know.”

Nia looked toward the artificial sky.

“My daughter was pregnant when I died. I have a grandchild I’ve never seen.”

Whitcomb thought of his own daughter, holding his hand in the hospital.

He wanted desperately to hear her voice.

Vivienne looked around the garden.

“Perhaps we shouldn’t be so eager to return. We’ve been given something extraordinary.”

“Resurrection?” Gideon asked.

“Regeneration,” Nia corrected.

“Whatever it is,” Lucinda said, “I’d like to know who gave it to us.”

Above them, the artificial sunlight began to dim.

AURA interrupted.

“Commander Whitcomb, I have detected an additional anomaly.”

Whitcomb closed his eyes.

“Of course you have.”

“An unidentified object is maintaining a constant position approximately four hundred kilometers behind us.”

“How long has it been there?”

“Since the gravitational event.”

“Show me.”

A wall display illuminated.

At first, there was only darkness.

Then the image magnified.

Something enormous was following Odyssey Nine.

“Is it communicating?” Nia asked.

“Not through conventional electromagnetic signals,” AURA replied.

“Then how?”

“I am receiving biological information that does not originate from my communication systems.”

“What information?”

“Data corresponding to all five passengers.”

The room fell silent.

Then the enormous object changed direction.

And Odyssey Nine followed it.

Not because Whitcomb had ordered a course correction.

Not because AURA had initiated one.

The spacecraft was moving of its own accord.

Somewhere in the darkness, something had brought five human beings back from the dead.

And now it appeared to want them back.

To be continued...

(The Voyage Continues…..Part II)