Where is the immutable archive of my becoming,
the chronological ledger of cellular transformation,
the uncorrupted record of each ephemeral self?
Beneath the epidermis,
a cartography of scars and creases
documents the incremental passage of time,
while deep within the neural labyrinth,
memory performs its imperfect reconstructions.
The ancient tree possesses a more faithful historian.
Its concentric rings preserve
the climatological signatures of drought and abundance,
the silent mathematics of survival,
each season inscribed in cellulose.
But where are my dendrochronological records?
What cerebral algorithm determines
which experiences achieve permanence,
which revelations dissolve into oblivion,
which childhood moments survive
the relentless revisions of consciousness?
I attempt my own archival discipline:
Observe. Register. Preserve.
Capture the fleeting synaptic illumination
of an unexpected revelation.
And sometimes, deliberately,
I initiate a mantra of erasure
I heal and release,
a private protocol for relinquishing
the corrosive residues of experience.
Yet certain memories resist deletion.
Compassion demands their preservation.
Injustice must remain retrievable.
The suffering of strangers
belongs within my internal registry.
Perhaps identity is neither fixed nor final,
but an evolving Etch A Sketch
its earlier inscriptions never wholly extinguished,
its newest revisions written
upon the intricate architecture of all that came before.
And I wonder
if I could retrieve every version of myself,
would I discover a coherent chronology,
or the magnificent, contradictory evidence
of a consciousness still becoming?
The Human by Phyllis Haynes is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Phyllis, I really liked your comparison with the rings of a tree. Sometimes I wonder how many versions of ourselves are still somewhere inside us, even the ones we can barely remember. Maybe we never completely leave behind who we used to be. We just keep changing, carrying little pieces of our past into the person we're becoming.