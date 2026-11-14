Where is the immutable archive of my becoming,

the chronological ledger of cellular transformation,

the uncorrupted record of each ephemeral self?

Beneath the epidermis,

a cartography of scars and creases

documents the incremental passage of time,

while deep within the neural labyrinth,

memory performs its imperfect reconstructions.

The ancient tree possesses a more faithful historian.

Its concentric rings preserve

the climatological signatures of drought and abundance,

the silent mathematics of survival,

each season inscribed in cellulose.

But where are my dendrochronological records?

What cerebral algorithm determines

which experiences achieve permanence,

which revelations dissolve into oblivion,

which childhood moments survive

the relentless revisions of consciousness?

I attempt my own archival discipline:

Observe. Register. Preserve.

Capture the fleeting synaptic illumination

of an unexpected revelation.

And sometimes, deliberately,

I initiate a mantra of erasure

I heal and release,

a private protocol for relinquishing

the corrosive residues of experience.

Yet certain memories resist deletion.

Compassion demands their preservation.

Injustice must remain retrievable.

The suffering of strangers

belongs within my internal registry.

Perhaps identity is neither fixed nor final,

but an evolving Etch A Sketch

its earlier inscriptions never wholly extinguished,

its newest revisions written

upon the intricate architecture of all that came before.

And I wonder

if I could retrieve every version of myself,

would I discover a coherent chronology,

or the magnificent, contradictory evidence

of a consciousness still becoming?



