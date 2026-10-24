Gazing upon water,

I feel the ripples of my life

Photo by Lilia Harrison

My reflection, the intruder, crashes

the serenity I crave since ten.

I hunger and thirst for the fleeting peace

between the waves of darkness

How so angst persists to drive and drift

despite the spike of the heart’s desire?

Treading water, the fool’s pastime whilst driving

and pitching with the

whimsical tide is the test

Alas, the fun and games can only hide

in the inner sanctum of pretense.

Hence, where would the saints

go if all is laid bare in such despair?