Gazing upon water,
I feel the ripples of my life
My reflection, the intruder, crashes
the serenity I crave since ten.
I hunger and thirst for the fleeting peace
between the waves of darkness
How so angst persists to drive and drift
despite the spike of the heart’s desire?
Treading water, the fool’s pastime whilst driving
and pitching with the
whimsical tide is the test
Alas, the fun and games can only hide
in the inner sanctum of pretense.
Hence, where would the saints
go if all is laid bare in such despair?
Lovely words
This isn't a quick read. I'll get back to you.