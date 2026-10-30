Will I become a cloud?
Have you discovered, then,
the silver lining?
No. Only the distant shriek
of life’s last threads unraveling,
and the unsettling thought
that perhaps there is no death,
only transformation.
There is no confusion in that, my friend.
Yet at the fragile edge of sanity,
where grief confronts mortality,
even wisdom falters
before the mystery of our passing.
Perhaps the cloud is merely a veil,
concealing what we cannot see.
Or have we spent our lives
with our heads among the clouds,
never recognizing
the clouds within ourselves?
And still, the veil may lift
for those who dare to look
beyond the familiar illusion.
Rain falls.
The dust of certainty washes away.
Eyes open.
Fear loosens its grip.
Yes, perhaps.
Yet the self persists,
clinging to its name,
its memories, its small dominion,
caught in the endless current
of becoming and unbecoming.
We call it life.
We call it flow.
We call it weathering the storm.
And somewhere, beneath our knowing,
we have always sensed
that we belong to something vast,
that we possess the power
to claim our place in the universe.
Yet how easily we surrender
to the smallest pressures,
the passing shadows,
the weight of ordinary fears.
And once again,
vast clouds gather.
But perhaps they have not come
to conceal the light.
Perhaps they are the transformation
we have feared all along.
And perhaps, at last,
we are learning
to become the sky.