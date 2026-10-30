Will I become a cloud?

Have you discovered, then,

the silver lining?

No. Only the distant shriek

of life’s last threads unraveling,

and the unsettling thought

that perhaps there is no death,

only transformation.

There is no confusion in that, my friend.

Yet at the fragile edge of sanity,

where grief confronts mortality,

even wisdom falters

before the mystery of our passing.

Perhaps the cloud is merely a veil,

concealing what we cannot see.

Or have we spent our lives

with our heads among the clouds,

never recognizing

the clouds within ourselves?

And still, the veil may lift

for those who dare to look

beyond the familiar illusion.

Rain falls.

The dust of certainty washes away.

Eyes open.

Fear loosens its grip.

Yes, perhaps.

Yet the self persists,

clinging to its name,

its memories, its small dominion,

caught in the endless current

of becoming and unbecoming.

We call it life.

We call it flow.

We call it weathering the storm.

And somewhere, beneath our knowing,

we have always sensed

that we belong to something vast,

that we possess the power

to claim our place in the universe.

Yet how easily we surrender

to the smallest pressures,

the passing shadows,

the weight of ordinary fears.

And once again,

vast clouds gather.

But perhaps they have not come

to conceal the light.

Perhaps they are the transformation

we have feared all along.

And perhaps, at last,

we are learning

to become the sky.

Share